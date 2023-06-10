NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An eighth candidate announced their bid for North Charleston mayor.

From the auto industry to real estate investor to city leader, former city councilman Todd Olds has put his name on the ballot for the next mayor of North Charleston.

Olds served as a City of North Charleston Planning Commissioner from 2009 to 2011.

According to Olds campaign website, Olds served North Charleston on the city council from 2012 to 2020 where he was part of the Budget, Finance, Public Safety and Health Benefits Committees.

“My sole focus is on policy and not politics,” Olds wrote online.

His campaign will highlight crime, infrastructure, transparency, economic development, and workforce housing.

Reggie Burgess, Rhonda Jerome, Teddie Pryor, John Singletary, Brandon Trollinger, Jesse Williams, and Russell Coletti have also announced mayoral campaigns for North Charleston.