CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley announced her presidential campaign Tuesday, challenging former President Donald Trump for the Republican bid.

Haley announced her presidential launch through a campaign video and is the first major Republican to challenge Trump.

Previously, Haley was appointed by Trump to serve as the 29th U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. She served in the role from January 2017 to December 2018.

In her video, Haley talks about the future of America and asserts for a newer generation of leadership to drive the country.

She further expresses to citizens to rediscover what unites the country.

“Some look at our past as evidence that America’s founding principles are bad. They say the promise of freedom is just made up. Some think our ideas are not just wrong, but racist and evil. Nothing could be further from the truth,” Haley says.

Haley served as the first female Governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.

She also posted her bid and launch video on Twitter with the caption “Get excited! Time for a new generation. Let’s do this!”

On Wednesday, Haley will visit Charleston to formally announce her run.