CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former Second Lady Jill Biden is expected to visit the Lowcountry on Monday, February 17.

She’s kicking off the “Soul of the Nation” bus tour.

This will mark the bus’s return to the state after the first tour in January.

Dr. Biden will first attend an Educators for Biden event in North Charleston at 4:00 PM at the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church.

She will then be in Mt. Pleasant for a house party at 5:30 PM.