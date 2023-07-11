CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former State Senator Marlon Kimpson announced his support for State Representative Deon Tedder in the Senate District 42 race.

“The future of Senate District 42 and the many people I have served over the past ten years will always be important to me,” Kimpson stated.

Kimpson resigned from his Senate District 42 seat in June after serving 10 years in the State House.

“I think it is important for us to have a leader who will fight for us everyday in the State Senate. Today, I am proud to say that I fully support and endorse Representative Deon Tedder as the next Senator for District 42.”

Tedder currently serves in the SC House of Representations for District 109. He represents Charleston and Dorchester Counties.