Former Vice President Joe Biden to campaign in the Lowcountry over the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic presidential candidates continue to push for your votes ahead of South Carolina’s “First in the South” primary which happens on February 29th.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will bring his campaign to Dorchester Habitat for Humanity on Saturday.

He will then head to a community event with State Senator Marlon Kimpson and State Representative Marvin Pendarvis.

Biden plans to lay out his vision for America and listen to voters’ concerns and ideas around restoring the soul of the nation, rebuilding the middle class, and unifying the country.

He’ll then head to Orangeburg County for an Oyster Road on Sunday at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds.