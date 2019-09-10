FULL INTERVIEW: Mark Sanford speaks to News 2 about his decision to run against President Trump

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – After much speculation and time spent testing the waters over the summer, former South Carolina governor Mark Sanford has made the decision to run against President Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“I don’t know how long it will last, I may take it a day at a time, but I feel called to speak out about the equivalent of a financial hurricane that is approaching our shore,” he said in an interview with News 2’s Brendan Clark on Tuesday. “There’s a financial storm brewing. It’s going to be of immense consequence to our lives and to those we love.”

Sandford recalled the night after his 2018 primary loss and said a friend called and told him “God just cleared your calendar for a reason, I know what it is.”

He said there have been many conversations over the years which led to his decision to run in the primary against Trump.

Sanford also spoke about how the president is already attacking him for personal decisions made ten years ago.

He said it only takes away from what we should really be talking about.

“He can say horrible things about me, and I could say horrible things about him, and we wouldn’t solve one problem that confronts people living in the Lowcountry of South Carolina. At the end of the day, the electoral process should be about how do you solve problems and make life better for people that are going about life.”