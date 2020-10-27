General Election is one week away and voter turnout remains high across the Lowcountry

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marks one week until Election Day, and nearly 1,000,000 people have already cast their ballot in South Carolina.

The numbers for absentee voting in the Palmetto State are double what we saw four years ago, in 2016, and that was a record at the time.

It’s still a week before Election Day and more absentee voting is expected to take place before November 3rd.

As of noon on Tuesday, 938,000 people have voted in-person of by mail in South Carolina. In 2016, which was a record-breaking year, only 503,000 people voted absentee.

In Charleston County, 59,000 people voted absentee in 2016. So far, 104,000 have voted this year.

Numbers are also up in Berkeley County. “You know, 21,100 as of last night. It’s already more than have ever voted absentee in Berkeley County,” said Adam Hammons, Director of Berkeley County Elections.

That means there are long lines to vote. Some who were waiting to cast their ballot said they spent about an hour and 15 minutes in line Tuesday in Moncks Corner.

If you want to save time while voting, go to a rural area like the Saint Stephen Library. County election officials say they’re still getting about 500 votes per day, but the lines are much shorter.

“My first vote was 1984,” remembered Anthony Noury, who lives on Daniel Island. “This was the best experience since 1984. It was the quickest, for certain.”

Noury went to the Saint Stephen Library to vote. He said he was in line for less than three minutes.

“Just shorter lines. Moncks Corner and Hanahan were very busy; we came here and we’re in and out in about five minutes,” said Howard Payne, who lives in Summerville.

Howard’s wife, Marchelle, said it’s important to get out and vote somewhere.

“I think it’s probably the most important, especially for our country moving forward, to get through this COVID and just moving forward,” she said.

Even though lines at the polls were crowded for absentee voting, election officials say they still believe there will be tremendous turnout on November 3rd.