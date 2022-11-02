CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster (R) on Wednesday received support from current and former military members during a campaign stop at The Citadel with just under one week until Election Day.

McMaster received an endorsement from a coalition of veterans led by Medal of Honor Recipient Major General James E. Livingston.

During his speech, McMaster told Cadets they were in just the right place and remarked on the unique history of The Citadel, as well as the leaders that it has produced.

One of those leaders and former cadets, U.S. Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) joined McMaster at the event.

McMaster is being challenged by Mace’s former rival, Joe Cunningham (D), whom she unseated in 2020.

McMaster said that he is glad to have the support of the military community, and that he is optimistic about what the future holds.

“I am humbled to be here with you and to have your support,” McMaster said. “I think the future is so bright for our state, so bright for our people, that we will be able to serve — as Ronald Regan used to say — that shining light on a hill.”

McMaster and Lt. Governor Pamela Evette will return to the Lowcountry Saturday with stops planned in Goose Creek and Summerville.