Graham wins Tuesday’s primary, will face Harrison in November

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham won the GOP primary for his Senate seat on Tuesday with more than 67% of the vote.

Graham faced three challengers in the race, including Michael LaPierre, Joe Reynolds and Duke Buckner.

Graham’s win sets up a showdown between himself and Democrat Jaime Harrison in the November general election.

Harrison did not appear on Tuesday’s ballot since he is running unopposed on the Democratic ticket.

The Senate seat has not gone to a Democrat since the 1950s.

Recent polling shows Sen. Graham and Harrison are neck and neck in the race.