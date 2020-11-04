Kristin Graziano defeats Al Canon for Charleston County Sheriff

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Al Canon has been sheriff in Charleston County since 1988 and now that will change with Graziano becoming the new Charleston County Sheriff.

Kristin Graziano wins the election for Charleston County Sheriff against Canon. Deputy Graziano has been working at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office since 2002 and has officially become sheriff.

SC Votes reports that Graziano wins with 51.6% of the votes to Canon’s 48.3%.

After a total of 215,451 votes cast, Graziano becomes the new Charleston County Sheriff.

Graziano becomes the first female sheriff in the state of South Carolina.