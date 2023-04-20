NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates hoping to become the next mayor of North Charleston are expected to meet in a debate scheduled for Thursday night.

The Racial Justice Network (RJN), a civil rights advocacy group, announced Wednesday it will host an “evening with the candidates,” which is set to take place at the Alfred Williams Community Center from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

RJN CEO Elder James Johnson said seven of the candidates who have already announced their intent to run for the city’s top seat will participate in the mayoral debate.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess, Charleston County Councilman Teddie Pryor, North Charleston Councilwoman Rhonda Jerome, Russ Coletti, Brandon Trollinger, John Singletary, and Jesse Williams have declared their intent to run for mayor.

It comes after the city’s longtime mayor, Keith Summey, announced earlier this year that he would not seek another term, saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Candidates hopefuls will need to file with the South Carolina Election Commission later this year. The election takes place Tuesday, November 5.

