MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – Voters in Moncks Corner will soon head to the polls to vote in a few municipal races including mayor.

News 2 spoke with incumbent Moncks Corner Mayor Michael Lockliear and his challenger, Thomas Hamilton, about their vision for the town’s future.

“I feel like we don’t have a voice in our town,” said Hamilton. “They’re doing all of these projects, and when I post them online, so many people don’t know they’re happening.”

So, Hamilton said he decided to run for mayor himself. “One thing I wanna do is use the town’s Facebook page to get out a lot more information.”

He believes development in the town needs to slow down.

“Annexation and growth. They have an all-growth policy in our town right now, and they annex properties in. They approve these huge subdivisions. Our citizens show up, they have petitions, they come to meetings, they send emails, and it doesn’t matter.”

Hamilton also believes the mayor’s salary is too high.

“Another issue I have is they’ve raised the mayors pay 208% in four years,” he said.

We asked Mayor Michael Lockliear about his salary, which was under $10,000 per year but is now just under $30,000 per year.

“My salary is right in line, if not below, the rest of the mayors of town this size. Council, we went through a salary study, and council approved all of our salaries,” he said.

Lockliear also said they are not growing too fast. He says they are working to grow in a smart fashion.

“I would say what we approve is what Moncks Corner needs. Council and town staff have done a great job of controlling the growth. Of course, naturally, you can’t stop growth. It’s inevitable. It’s coming. But we can do a great job of controlling it, and we have.”

Mayor Lockliear says he is proud of the work they have accomplished in the nine years he has been mayor.

“As proud as I am of the things we’ve already accomplished, I’m more excited for where we are headed. We’ve got the wellness center on the way. Now we’re expanding services and departments. I’m so excited to see that coming.”

Early voting began Monday. The election will take place on Tuesday, November 7.