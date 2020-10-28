Guide to the 2020 General Election

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, and News 2 has created a guide for everything you need to know, including a county-by-county look at races happening in the Lowcountry.
On Election Day:
Ballots are cast from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at public polling places, determined by individual precincts. To find your precinct, click here.
In order to vote, you MUST have a VALID photo ID
- S.C. Driver’s License
- ID card issued by SCDMV
- Voter Registration Card WITH PHOTO ID
- Federal Military ID
- US Passport
If you do not have a photo ID, the S.C. Election Commission suggests following these steps:
- Inform the poll managers that you do not have a Photo ID and could not get one.
- Present your current, non-photo registration card.
- Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a Photo ID.
- Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has reason to believe your affidavit is false.
If you forget your photo ID, you may still cast a provisional ballot, but you must show your photo ID to your county board of voter registration and elections office BEFORE the certification of the election (the Thursday following the primary), according to the S.C. Election Commission.
Voting:
Once it is time for you to cast your vote, you will enter a private “stall” to cast your ballot.
Ballots will list the names of party candidates who have filed in South Carolina. It is possible that some candidates are running nationally but did not file in South Carolina.
It is also possible that some candidates who have withdrawn from the race still appear on the ballots. If a candidate withdrew after absentee voting began, their name must remain on the ballots.
There is NOT an option for write-in candidates.
S.C. recently began using the ExpressVote ballot-marking system, which uses touchscreen devices to mark ballots. Voters are given blank ballots, which they insert into the Express-Vote devices, and then mark by following on screen prompts. After the marking is complete, ballots are returned to voters for review. After voters confirm their selections, ballots can be inserted into scanning machines, which “tabulates the votes” and “feeds the ballot into a locked ballot box” according to the S.C. Election Commission.
You can check your voter registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot on the SC Election Commission’s website here.
Issues at the polls?
General complaints regarding the election should be addressed to your county board of voter registration and elections. You can also contact us by using the form below.
Who is on the ballot?
Presidential Election
- Donald Trump (R), Incumbent
- Joe Biden (D)
- Jo Jorgensen (Lib)
- Roque De La Fuente (Alp)
- Howie Hawkins (Green)
United States Senate (South Carolina)
- Bill Bledsoe – Constitution – Withdrew from race
- Lindsey Graham – Republican – Incumbent
- Jaime Harrison – Democratic
U.S. House of Representatives (District 1)
- Joe Cunningham – Democratic – Incumbent
- Nancy Mace – Republican
U.S. House of Representatives (District 6)
- James E “Jim” Clyburn – Democratic – Incumbent
- Mark Hackett – Constitution
- John McCollum – Republican
State Senate District 32 (Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg County)
- David Ellison – Republican
- Ronnie A. Sabb – Democratic – Incumbent
State Senate District 34 (Charleston, Georgetown Counties)
- Emily Cegledy – Democratic
- Stephen Goldfinch Jr. – Republican – Incumbent
State Senate District 37 (Charleston and Berkeley Counties)
- Steve French – Libertarian
- Larry Grooms – Republican – Incumbent
- Kathryn B. Whitaker – Democratic
State Senate District 38 (Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester Counties)
- Sean Bennett – Republican – Incumbent
- John Lowe – Democratic
State Senate District 39 (Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester Counties)
- Tom Connor – Republican
- Vernon Stephens – Democratic
State Senate District 40 (Colleton County)
Brad Hutto – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed
State Senate District 41 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)
- Sandy Senn – Republican – Incumbent
- Sam Skardon – Democratic
State Senate District 42 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)
- Marlon Kimpson – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed
State Senate District 43 (Charleston, Colleton Counties)
- Chip Campsen III – Republican – Incumbent
- Richard Hricik – Democratic
State Senate District 44 (Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton Counties)
- Brian Adams – Republican
- Debbie Chatman Bryant – Democratic
State Senate District 45 (Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester Counties)
- Rodney Buncum Jr. – Republican
- Margie Bright Matthews – Democratic – Incumbent
State House District 15 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)
- JA Moore – Democratic – Incumbent
- Samuel Rivers Jr. – Republican
State House District 90 (Colleton County)
- Justin Bamberg – Democratic – Incumbent
- Glenn Posey – Republican
State House District 92 (Berkeley County)
- Joe Daning – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed
State House District 94 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)
- Patricia Cannon – Democratic
- Gil Gatch – Republican
State House District 97 (Colleton, Dorchester Counties)
- Ronee De Canio – Democratic
- Mandy W. Kimmons – Republican – Incumbent
State House District 98 (Dorchester County)
- Chris Murphy – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed
State House District 99 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)
- Jen Gibson – Democratic
- Mark Smith – Republican
State House District 100 (Berkeley County)
- Sylleste Davis – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed
State House District 102 (Berkeley, Dorchester Counties)
- Joe H. Jefferson – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed
State House District 108 (Charleston, Georgetown Counties)
- Lee Hewitt – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed
State House District 109 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)
- Deon Tedder – Democratic
- Rodney Travis – Libertarian
State House District 110 (Charleston County)
- Rebecca Niess Cingolani – Democratic
- William Cogswell – Republican – Incumbent
State House District 111 (Charleston County)
- Wendell G. Gilliard – Democratic – Incumbent
- Ted Vining – Republican
State House District 112 (Charleston County)
- Daniel Brownstein – Democratic
- Joe Bustos – Republican
State House District 113 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)
- Marvin R. Pendarvis – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed
State House District 114 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)
- Lin Bennett – Republican – Incumbent
- Brad Jayne – Alliance
- Ed Sutton – Democratic
State House District 115 (Charleston County)
- Josh Stokes – Republican
- Spencer Wetmore – Democratic
State House District 116 (Charleston, Colleton Counties)
- Chardale Murray – Democratic
- Carroll O’Neal – Republican
State House District 117 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)
- Krystle Matthews – Democratic – Incumbent
- Jordan Pace – Republican
State House District 119 (Charleston County)
- Leon Stavrinakis – Democratic – Incumbent
- Alex Thornton – Libertarian
State House District 121 (Colleton County)
- Eric Erickson – Republican
- Michael F. Rivers Sr. – Democratic – Incumbent
9th Circuit Solicitor (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)
- Ben Pogue III – Democratic
- Scarlett A Wilson – Republican – Incumbent
1st Circuit Solicitor (Dorchester County)
- David M Pascoe Jr. – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed
14th Circuit Solicitor (Colleton County)
- Duffie Stone III – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed
Charleston County Auditor
- Peter J. Tecklenburg (D)
Charleston County Clerk of Court
- Dan Gregory – Democratic, Libertarian
- Julie Armstrong – Republican
Charleston County Consolidated School Board North Area
- Chris Collins – Nonpartisan
- Kevin D. Hollinshead Sr. – Nonpartisan
- Kristen French – Nonpartisoan
- Charles Monteith – Nonpartisan
- Courtney Waters – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Consolidated School Board Peninsula
- Lee J. Bennett Jr. – Nonpartisan
- Regina Duggins – Nonpartisan
- Lauren Herterich – Nonpartisan
- Tony E. Lewis – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Consolidated School Board West Ashley
- Francis Marion Beylotte III – Nonpartisan
- Erica Cokley – Nonpartisan
- Chris Fraser – Nonpartisan
- Helen Davis Frazier – Nonpartisan
- Charles Glover Sr. – Nonpartisan
- John R. Prioleau – Nonpartisan
- Hunter Schimpff – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River Area 2 District 4
- Janna Wilson – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River Area 3 District 4
- Lala B. Fyall – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River At Large District 4
- Michael Garnett – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board James Island District 3
- Sue McManus – Nonpartisan
- Amy Nowacki – Nonpartisan
- George Tempel – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board Peninsula District 20
- Downing Child – Nonpartisan
- FX Clasby – Nonpartisan
- Kady Preston – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board Moultrie Sullivan’s Island District 2
- Trey Tezza – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board Moultrie Unincorporated District 2
- Dana H. Krause – Nonpartisan
- Robin Gore Moses – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board St Andrews District 10
- Radia L. Baxter – Nonpartisan
- Joy Brown – Nonpartisan
- Janie Daniels – Nonpartisan
- Elvin L. Speights Sr. – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board St James Santee District 1
- Thomas L. Colleton Jr. – Nonpartisan
- Chayann Simpson – Nonpartisan
- Marie Snyder-Facine – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board St Johns District 9
- Joseph P. Antol – Nonpartisan
- Pat Cline – Nonpartisan
- Gertie S. Ford – Nonpartisan
- Leon S. Green – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Constituent School Board St Pauls District 23
- Blanche Bowens – Nonpartisan
- Marvin Lamar Bowens – Nonpartisan
- Tiffany C. Deas-Smalls – Nonpartisan
- Althea V. Hamilton-Gibbs – Nonpartisan
- Josephine G. Matthews – Nonpartisan
- Richmond Truesdale – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Coroner
- Herbert S. Fielding – Democratic
- Bobbi Jo O’Neal – Republican
Charleston County County Council District, 03
- Joe McKeown – Republican
- Rob Wehrman – Democratic
Charleston County County Council District, 04
- Henry E. Darby – Democratic – Unopposed
Charleston County County Council District, 06
- Melissa Couture – Libertarian
- Darryl Ray Griffin – Republican
- Kylon Jerome Middleton – Democratic
Charleston County County Council District, 07
- Brantley Moody – Republican
- Sean R. Thornton – Libertarian
Charleston County Sheriff
- Al Cannon – Republican
- Kristin R. Graziano – Democratic
Charleston County Soil and Water District Commission
- Joseph Kelley Bowers III – Nonpartisan
- John H. Smoak – Nonpartisan
Charleston County Treasurer
- Mary Tinkler – Democratic – Unopposed
James Island Public Service District
- Leonard Blank – Nonpartisan
- Brenda H. Grant – Nonpartisan
- Ronald Ladson – Nonpartisan
- Susan Milliken – Nonpartisan
- Eugene Platt – Nonpartisan
- Kathy Woolsey – Nonpartisan
St Andrews Public Service District Section 1
- Christopher W. Perot – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
St Andrews Public Service District Section 2
- P. John DeStefano – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Berkeley County Auditor
- Janet Brown Jurosko – Republican – Unopposed
Berkeley County Council, District 1
- Dan Owens – Republican – Unopposed
Berkeley County Council, District 2
- Josh Whitley – Republican – Unopposed
Berkeley County Council, District 3
- Phillip Obie II – Republican – Unopposed
Berkeley County School Board, District 1
- Michael Ramsey – Nonpartisan
- Brent Stone – Nonpartisan
Berkeley County School Board, District 3
- Elaine Barnett – Nonpartisan
- Laura Kelly – Nonpartisan
- Sean McCawley – Nonpartisan
- Crystal S Wigfall – Nonpartisan
Berkeley County School Board, District 5
- David W Barrow – Nonpartisan
- Joshua Hollington – Nonpartisan
- Gerald Stinson – Nonpartisan
Berkeley County School Board, District 7
- Yvonne M Bradley – Nonpartisan
- Kelly Marone – Nonpartisan
- Ralph Prioleau Jr – Nonpartisan
Berkeley County School Board, District 9
- Michael Bagley – Nonpartisan
- Ann Conder – Nonpartisan
- Kirstin Tanner – Nonpartisan
Berkeley County Soil and Water District Commission
- Lynn B Curtis II – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Berkeley County Treasurer
- Carolyn M Umphlett – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Auditor
- J J Messervy – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Clerk of Court
- Cheryl Graham – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Coroner
- Paul J Brouthers – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Council District, 04
- Todd Friddle – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Council District, 05
- Eddie Crosby – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Council District, 06
- Bill Hearn – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Probate Judge
- Mary Blunt – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County Register of Deeds
- Margaret L Bailey – Republican – Unopposed
Dorchester County School Board District, 02
- Barbara Crosby – Nonpartisan
- Chris Digby – Nonpartisan
- Evan Guthrie – Nonpartisan
- Brooks Moore – Nonpartisan
- Louis Smith – Nonpartisan
- Frankie Staropoli – Nonpartisan
- Lisa H Tupper – Nonpartisan
- James Weaver – Nonpartisan
- Ashley Wimberly – Nonpartisan
Dorchester School Board District, 41
- James L Hodges – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Dorchester County School Board District, 42
- Ken Jenkins – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Dorchester County School Board District, 43
- Tony Folk – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Dorchester County Sheriff
- LC Knight – Republican
- Trumaine Moorer – Democratic
Dorchester County Soil and Water District Commission
- Robert S “Bobby” Long – Nonpartisan
Dorchester County Treasurer
- Cindy L Chitty – Republican – Unopposed
Colleton County Clerk of Court
- Debra Bright – Democratic
- Becky H Hill – Republican
Colleton County Coroner
- Richard Harvey – Republican
- Miguel Koger – Democratic
Colleton County Council District, 23 East
- Phillip M Taylor Sr – Democratic – Unopposed
Colleton County Council District, 45 West
- Joe Flowers – Republican
- Sabrina L W Johnson – Democratic
Colleton County School Board District, 01
- Tyeesha Aiken – Nonpartisan
- Charles M Murdaugh – Nonpartisan
Colleton County School Board District, 03
- Sharon Hazel Witkin – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Colleton County School Board District, 05
- JD Davis – Nonpartisan
- Mary T Jones – Nonpartisan
- P A Pournelle III – Nonpartisan
Colleton County School Board District, 07
- Patricia Simmons – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Colleton County Sheriff
- Alyssa Bodison – Democratic
- Buddy Hill – Republican
Colleton County Soil and Water District Commission
- Joshua B Jones – Nonpartisan – Unopposed
Watershed Conservation District, Willow Swamp
- Bryan Crosby – Nonpartisan – Unopposed