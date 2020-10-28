Guide to the 2020 General Election

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, and News 2 has created a guide for everything you need to know, including a county-by-county look at races happening in the Lowcountry.

On Election Day:

Ballots are cast from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at public polling places, determined by individual precincts. To find your precinct, click here.

In order to vote, you MUST have a VALID photo ID

  • S.C. Driver’s License
  • ID card issued by SCDMV
  • Voter Registration Card WITH PHOTO ID
  • Federal Military ID
  • US Passport

If you do not have a photo ID, the S.C. Election Commission suggests following these steps:

  • Inform the poll managers that you do not have a Photo ID and could not get one.
  • Present your current, non-photo registration card.
  • Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a Photo ID.
  • Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has reason to believe your affidavit is false.

If you forget your photo ID, you may still cast a provisional ballot, but you must show your photo ID to your county board of voter registration and elections office BEFORE the certification of the election (the Thursday following the primary), according to the S.C. Election Commission.

Voting:

Once it is time for you to cast your vote, you will enter a private “stall” to cast your ballot.

Ballots will list the names of party candidates who have filed in South Carolina. It is possible that some candidates are running nationally but did not file in South Carolina.

It is also possible that some candidates who have withdrawn from the race still appear on the ballots. If a candidate withdrew after absentee voting began, their name must remain on the ballots.

There is NOT an option for write-in candidates.

S.C. recently began using the ExpressVote ballot-marking system, which uses touchscreen devices to mark ballots. Voters are given blank ballots, which they insert into the Express-Vote devices, and then mark by following on screen prompts. After the marking is complete, ballots are returned to voters for review. After voters confirm their selections, ballots can be inserted into scanning machines, which “tabulates the votes” and “feeds the ballot into a locked ballot box” according to the S.C. Election Commission.

You can check your voter registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot on the SC Election Commission’s website here.

News 2 will provide real-time election results on counton2.com and on-the-air after polls close on November 3rd.

Issues at the polls?

General complaints regarding the election should be addressed to your county board of voter registration and elections. You can also contact us by using the form below.

Who is on the ballot?

Presidential Election

  • Donald Trump (R), Incumbent
  • Joe Biden (D)
  • Jo Jorgensen (Lib)
  • Roque De La Fuente (Alp)
  • Howie Hawkins (Green)

United States Senate (South Carolina)

  • Bill Bledsoe – Constitution – Withdrew from race
  • Lindsey Graham – Republican – Incumbent
  • Jaime Harrison – Democratic

U.S. House of Representatives (District 1)

  • Joe Cunningham – Democratic – Incumbent
  • Nancy Mace – Republican

U.S. House of Representatives (District 6)

  • James E “Jim” Clyburn – Democratic – Incumbent
  • Mark Hackett – Constitution
  • John McCollum – Republican

State Senate District 32 (Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg County)

  • David Ellison – Republican
  • Ronnie A. Sabb – Democratic – Incumbent

State Senate District 34 (Charleston, Georgetown Counties)

  • Emily Cegledy – Democratic
  • Stephen Goldfinch Jr. – Republican – Incumbent

State Senate District 37 (Charleston and Berkeley Counties)

  • Steve French – Libertarian
  • Larry Grooms – Republican – Incumbent
  • Kathryn B. Whitaker – Democratic

State Senate District 38 (Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester Counties)

  • Sean Bennett – Republican – Incumbent
  • John Lowe – Democratic

State Senate District 39 (Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester Counties)

  • Tom Connor – Republican
  • Vernon Stephens – Democratic

State Senate District 40 (Colleton County)

Brad Hutto – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State Senate District 41 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

  • Sandy Senn – Republican – Incumbent
  • Sam Skardon – Democratic

State Senate District 42 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

  • Marlon Kimpson – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State Senate District 43 (Charleston, Colleton Counties)

  • Chip Campsen III – Republican – Incumbent
  • Richard Hricik – Democratic

State Senate District 44 (Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton Counties)

  • Brian Adams – Republican
  • Debbie Chatman Bryant – Democratic

State Senate District 45 (Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester Counties)

  • Rodney Buncum Jr. – Republican
  • Margie Bright Matthews – Democratic – Incumbent

State House District 15 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

  • JA Moore – Democratic – Incumbent
  • Samuel Rivers Jr. – Republican

State House District 90 (Colleton County)

  • Justin Bamberg – Democratic – Incumbent
  • Glenn Posey – Republican

State House District 92 (Berkeley County)

  • Joe Daning – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 94 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

  • Patricia Cannon – Democratic
  • Gil Gatch – Republican

State House District 97 (Colleton, Dorchester Counties)

  • Ronee De Canio – Democratic
  • Mandy W. Kimmons – Republican – Incumbent

State House District 98 (Dorchester County)

  • Chris Murphy – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 99 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

  • Jen Gibson – Democratic
  • Mark Smith – Republican

State House District 100 (Berkeley County)

  • Sylleste Davis – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 102 (Berkeley, Dorchester Counties)

  • Joe H. Jefferson – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 108 (Charleston, Georgetown Counties)

  • Lee Hewitt – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 109 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

  • Deon Tedder – Democratic
  • Rodney Travis – Libertarian

State House District 110 (Charleston County)

  • Rebecca Niess Cingolani – Democratic
  • William Cogswell – Republican – Incumbent

State House District 111 (Charleston County)

  • Wendell G. Gilliard – Democratic – Incumbent
  • Ted Vining – Republican

State House District 112 (Charleston County)

  • Daniel Brownstein – Democratic
  • Joe Bustos – Republican

State House District 113 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

  • Marvin R. Pendarvis – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 114 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

  • Lin Bennett – Republican – Incumbent
  • Brad Jayne – Alliance
  • Ed Sutton – Democratic

State House District 115 (Charleston County)

  • Josh Stokes – Republican
  • Spencer Wetmore – Democratic

State House District 116 (Charleston, Colleton Counties)

  • Chardale Murray – Democratic
  • Carroll O’Neal – Republican

State House District 117 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

  • Krystle Matthews – Democratic – Incumbent
  • Jordan Pace – Republican

State House District 119 (Charleston County)

  • Leon Stavrinakis – Democratic – Incumbent
  • Alex Thornton – Libertarian

State House District 121 (Colleton County)

  • Eric Erickson – Republican
  • Michael F. Rivers Sr. – Democratic – Incumbent

9th Circuit Solicitor (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

  • Ben Pogue III – Democratic
  • Scarlett A Wilson – Republican – Incumbent

1st Circuit Solicitor (Dorchester County)

  • David M Pascoe Jr. – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

14th Circuit Solicitor (Colleton County)

  • Duffie Stone III – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

Charleston County Auditor

  • Peter J. Tecklenburg (D)

Charleston County Clerk of Court

  • Dan Gregory – Democratic, Libertarian
  • Julie Armstrong – Republican

Charleston County Consolidated School Board North Area

  • Chris Collins – Nonpartisan
  • Kevin D. Hollinshead Sr. – Nonpartisan
  • Kristen French – Nonpartisoan
  • Charles Monteith – Nonpartisan
  • Courtney Waters – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Consolidated School Board Peninsula

  • Lee J. Bennett Jr. – Nonpartisan
  • Regina Duggins – Nonpartisan
  • Lauren Herterich – Nonpartisan
  • Tony E. Lewis – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Consolidated School Board West Ashley

  • Francis Marion Beylotte III – Nonpartisan
  • Erica Cokley – Nonpartisan
  • Chris Fraser – Nonpartisan
  • Helen Davis Frazier – Nonpartisan
  • Charles Glover Sr. – Nonpartisan
  • John R. Prioleau – Nonpartisan
  • Hunter Schimpff – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River Area 2 District 4

  • Janna Wilson – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River Area 3 District 4

  • Lala B. Fyall – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River At Large District 4

  • Michael Garnett – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board James Island District 3

  • Sue McManus – Nonpartisan
  • Amy Nowacki – Nonpartisan
  • George Tempel – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Peninsula District 20

  • Downing Child – Nonpartisan
  • FX Clasby – Nonpartisan
  • Kady Preston – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Moultrie Sullivan’s Island District 2

  • Trey Tezza – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Moultrie Unincorporated District 2

  • Dana H. Krause – Nonpartisan
  • Robin Gore Moses – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St Andrews District 10

  • Radia L. Baxter – Nonpartisan
  • Joy Brown – Nonpartisan
  • Janie Daniels – Nonpartisan
  • Elvin L. Speights Sr. – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St James Santee District 1

  • Thomas L. Colleton Jr. – Nonpartisan
  • Chayann Simpson – Nonpartisan
  • Marie Snyder-Facine – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St Johns District 9

  • Joseph P. Antol – Nonpartisan
  • Pat Cline – Nonpartisan
  • Gertie S. Ford – Nonpartisan
  • Leon S. Green – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St Pauls District 23

  • Blanche Bowens – Nonpartisan
  • Marvin Lamar Bowens – Nonpartisan
  • Tiffany C. Deas-Smalls – Nonpartisan
  • Althea V. Hamilton-Gibbs – Nonpartisan
  • Josephine G. Matthews – Nonpartisan
  • Richmond Truesdale – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Coroner

  • Herbert S. Fielding – Democratic
  • Bobbi Jo O’Neal – Republican

Charleston County County Council District, 03

  • Joe McKeown – Republican
  • Rob Wehrman – Democratic

Charleston County County Council District, 04

  • Henry E. Darby – Democratic – Unopposed

Charleston County County Council District, 06

  • Melissa Couture – Libertarian
  • Darryl Ray Griffin – Republican
  • Kylon Jerome Middleton – Democratic

Charleston County County Council District, 07

  • Brantley Moody – Republican
  • Sean R. Thornton – Libertarian

Charleston County Sheriff

  • Al Cannon – Republican
  • Kristin R. Graziano – Democratic

Charleston County Soil and Water District Commission

  • Joseph Kelley Bowers III – Nonpartisan
  • John H. Smoak – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Treasurer

  • Mary Tinkler – Democratic – Unopposed

James Island Public Service District

  • Leonard Blank – Nonpartisan
  • Brenda H. Grant – Nonpartisan
  • Ronald Ladson – Nonpartisan
  • Susan Milliken – Nonpartisan
  • Eugene Platt – Nonpartisan
  • Kathy Woolsey – Nonpartisan

St Andrews Public Service District Section 1

  • Christopher W. Perot – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

St Andrews Public Service District Section 2

  • P. John DeStefano – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Berkeley County Auditor

  • Janet Brown Jurosko – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County Council, District 1

  • Dan Owens – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County Council, District 2

  • Josh Whitley – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County Council, District 3

  • Phillip Obie II – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County School Board, District 1

  • Michael Ramsey – Nonpartisan
  • Brent Stone – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 3

  • Elaine Barnett – Nonpartisan
  • Laura Kelly – Nonpartisan
  • Sean McCawley – Nonpartisan
  • Crystal S Wigfall – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 5

  • David W Barrow – Nonpartisan
  • Joshua Hollington – Nonpartisan
  • Gerald Stinson – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 7

  • Yvonne M Bradley – Nonpartisan
  • Kelly Marone – Nonpartisan
  • Ralph Prioleau Jr – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 9

  • Michael Bagley – Nonpartisan
  • Ann Conder – Nonpartisan
  • Kirstin Tanner – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County Soil and Water District Commission

  • Lynn B Curtis II – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Berkeley County Treasurer

  • Carolyn M Umphlett – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Auditor

  • J J Messervy – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Clerk of Court

  • Cheryl Graham – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Coroner

  • Paul J Brouthers – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Council District, 04

  • Todd Friddle – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Council District, 05

  • Eddie Crosby – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Council District, 06

  • Bill Hearn – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Probate Judge

  • Mary Blunt – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Register of Deeds

  • Margaret L Bailey – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County School Board District, 02

  • Barbara Crosby – Nonpartisan
  • Chris Digby – Nonpartisan
  • Evan Guthrie – Nonpartisan
  • Brooks Moore – Nonpartisan
  • Louis Smith – Nonpartisan
  • Frankie Staropoli – Nonpartisan
  • Lisa H Tupper – Nonpartisan
  • James Weaver – Nonpartisan
  • Ashley Wimberly – Nonpartisan

Dorchester School Board District, 41

  • James L Hodges – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Dorchester County School Board District, 42

  • Ken Jenkins – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Dorchester County School Board District, 43

  • Tony Folk – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Dorchester County Sheriff

  • LC Knight – Republican
  • Trumaine Moorer – Democratic

Dorchester County Soil and Water District Commission

  • Robert S “Bobby” Long – Nonpartisan

Dorchester County Treasurer

  • Cindy L Chitty – Republican – Unopposed

Colleton County Clerk of Court

  • Debra Bright – Democratic
  • Becky H Hill – Republican

Colleton County Coroner

  • Richard Harvey – Republican
  • Miguel Koger – Democratic

Colleton County Council District, 23 East

  • Phillip M Taylor Sr – Democratic – Unopposed

Colleton County Council District, 45 West

  • Joe Flowers – Republican
  • Sabrina L W Johnson – Democratic

Colleton County School Board District, 01

  • Tyeesha Aiken – Nonpartisan
  • Charles M Murdaugh – Nonpartisan

Colleton County School Board District, 03

  • Sharon Hazel Witkin – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Colleton County School Board District, 05

  • JD Davis – Nonpartisan
  • Mary T Jones – Nonpartisan
  • P A Pournelle III – Nonpartisan

Colleton County School Board District, 07

  • Patricia Simmons – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Colleton County Sheriff

  • Alyssa Bodison – Democratic
  • Buddy Hill – Republican

Colleton County Soil and Water District Commission

  • Joshua B Jones – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Watershed Conservation District, Willow Swamp

  • Bryan Crosby – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

