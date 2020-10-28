Guide to the 2020 General Election

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The 2020 General Election will be held on Tuesday, November 3rd, and News 2 has created a guide for everything you need to know, including a county-by-county look at races happening in the Lowcountry.

On Election Day:

Ballots are cast from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at public polling places, determined by individual precincts. To find your precinct, click here.

In order to vote, you MUST have a VALID photo ID

S.C. Driver’s License

ID card issued by SCDMV

Voter Registration Card WITH PHOTO ID

Federal Military ID

US Passport

If you do not have a photo ID, the S.C. Election Commission suggests following these steps:

Inform the poll managers that you do not have a Photo ID and could not get one.

Present your current, non-photo registration card.

Sign the affidavit provided by the poll managers stating why you could not obtain a Photo ID.

Cast a provisional ballot that will be counted unless the county board of voter registration and elections has reason to believe your affidavit is false.

If you forget your photo ID, you may still cast a provisional ballot, but you must show your photo ID to your county board of voter registration and elections office BEFORE the certification of the election (the Thursday following the primary), according to the S.C. Election Commission.

Voting:

Once it is time for you to cast your vote, you will enter a private “stall” to cast your ballot.

Ballots will list the names of party candidates who have filed in South Carolina. It is possible that some candidates are running nationally but did not file in South Carolina.

It is also possible that some candidates who have withdrawn from the race still appear on the ballots. If a candidate withdrew after absentee voting began, their name must remain on the ballots.

There is NOT an option for write-in candidates.

S.C. recently began using the ExpressVote ballot-marking system, which uses touchscreen devices to mark ballots. Voters are given blank ballots, which they insert into the Express-Vote devices, and then mark by following on screen prompts. After the marking is complete, ballots are returned to voters for review. After voters confirm their selections, ballots can be inserted into scanning machines, which “tabulates the votes” and “feeds the ballot into a locked ballot box” according to the S.C. Election Commission.

You can check your voter registration, find your polling place and view a sample ballot on the SC Election Commission’s website here.

News 2 will provide real-time election results on counton2.com and on-the-air after polls close on November 3rd.

Issues at the polls?

General complaints regarding the election should be addressed to your county board of voter registration and elections. You can also contact us by using the form below.

Who is on the ballot?

Presidential Election

Donald Trump (R), Incumbent

Joe Biden (D)

Jo Jorgensen (Lib)

Roque De La Fuente (Alp)

Howie Hawkins (Green)

United States Senate (South Carolina)

Bill Bledsoe – Constitution – Withdrew from race

Lindsey Graham – Republican – Incumbent

Jaime Harrison – Democratic

U.S. House of Representatives (District 1)

Joe Cunningham – Democratic – Incumbent

Nancy Mace – Republican

U.S. House of Representatives (District 6)

James E “Jim” Clyburn – Democratic – Incumbent

Mark Hackett – Constitution

John McCollum – Republican

State Senate District 32 (Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg County)

David Ellison – Republican

Ronnie A. Sabb – Democratic – Incumbent

State Senate District 34 (Charleston, Georgetown Counties)

Emily Cegledy – Democratic

Stephen Goldfinch Jr. – Republican – Incumbent

State Senate District 37 (Charleston and Berkeley Counties)

Steve French – Libertarian

Larry Grooms – Republican – Incumbent

Kathryn B. Whitaker – Democratic

State Senate District 38 (Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester Counties)

Sean Bennett – Republican – Incumbent

John Lowe – Democratic

State Senate District 39 (Berkeley, Colleton, Dorchester Counties)

Tom Connor – Republican

Vernon Stephens – Democratic

State Senate District 40 (Colleton County)

Brad Hutto – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State Senate District 41 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

Sandy Senn – Republican – Incumbent

Sam Skardon – Democratic

State Senate District 42 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

Marlon Kimpson – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State Senate District 43 (Charleston, Colleton Counties)

Chip Campsen III – Republican – Incumbent

Richard Hricik – Democratic

State Senate District 44 (Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton Counties)

Brian Adams – Republican

Debbie Chatman Bryant – Democratic

State Senate District 45 (Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester Counties)

Rodney Buncum Jr. – Republican

Margie Bright Matthews – Democratic – Incumbent

State House District 15 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

JA Moore – Democratic – Incumbent

Samuel Rivers Jr. – Republican

State House District 90 (Colleton County)

Justin Bamberg – Democratic – Incumbent

Glenn Posey – Republican

State House District 92 (Berkeley County)

Joe Daning – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 94 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

Patricia Cannon – Democratic

Gil Gatch – Republican

State House District 97 (Colleton, Dorchester Counties)

Ronee De Canio – Democratic

Mandy W. Kimmons – Republican – Incumbent

State House District 98 (Dorchester County)

Chris Murphy – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 99 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

Jen Gibson – Democratic

Mark Smith – Republican

State House District 100 (Berkeley County)

Sylleste Davis – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 102 (Berkeley, Dorchester Counties)

Joe H. Jefferson – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 108 (Charleston, Georgetown Counties)

Lee Hewitt – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 109 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

Deon Tedder – Democratic

Rodney Travis – Libertarian

State House District 110 (Charleston County)

Rebecca Niess Cingolani – Democratic

William Cogswell – Republican – Incumbent

State House District 111 (Charleston County)

Wendell G. Gilliard – Democratic – Incumbent

Ted Vining – Republican

State House District 112 (Charleston County)

Daniel Brownstein – Democratic

Joe Bustos – Republican

State House District 113 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

Marvin R. Pendarvis – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

State House District 114 (Charleston, Dorchester Counties)

Lin Bennett – Republican – Incumbent

Brad Jayne – Alliance

Ed Sutton – Democratic

State House District 115 (Charleston County)

Josh Stokes – Republican

Spencer Wetmore – Democratic

State House District 116 (Charleston, Colleton Counties)

Chardale Murray – Democratic

Carroll O’Neal – Republican

State House District 117 (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

Krystle Matthews – Democratic – Incumbent

Jordan Pace – Republican

State House District 119 (Charleston County)

Leon Stavrinakis – Democratic – Incumbent

Alex Thornton – Libertarian

State House District 121 (Colleton County)

Eric Erickson – Republican

Michael F. Rivers Sr. – Democratic – Incumbent

9th Circuit Solicitor (Berkeley, Charleston Counties)

Ben Pogue III – Democratic

Scarlett A Wilson – Republican – Incumbent

1st Circuit Solicitor (Dorchester County)

David M Pascoe Jr. – Democratic – Incumbent – Unopposed

14th Circuit Solicitor (Colleton County)

Duffie Stone III – Republican – Incumbent – Unopposed

Charleston County Auditor

Peter J. Tecklenburg (D)

Charleston County Clerk of Court

Dan Gregory – Democratic, Libertarian

Julie Armstrong – Republican

Charleston County Consolidated School Board North Area

Chris Collins – Nonpartisan

Kevin D. Hollinshead Sr. – Nonpartisan

Kristen French – Nonpartisoan

Charles Monteith – Nonpartisan

Courtney Waters – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Consolidated School Board Peninsula

Lee J. Bennett Jr. – Nonpartisan

Regina Duggins – Nonpartisan

Lauren Herterich – Nonpartisan

Tony E. Lewis – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Consolidated School Board West Ashley

Francis Marion Beylotte III – Nonpartisan

Erica Cokley – Nonpartisan

Chris Fraser – Nonpartisan

Helen Davis Frazier – Nonpartisan

Charles Glover Sr. – Nonpartisan

John R. Prioleau – Nonpartisan

Hunter Schimpff – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River Area 2 District 4

Janna Wilson – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River Area 3 District 4

Lala B. Fyall – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Cooper River At Large District 4

Michael Garnett – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board James Island District 3

Sue McManus – Nonpartisan

Amy Nowacki – Nonpartisan

George Tempel – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Peninsula District 20

Downing Child – Nonpartisan

FX Clasby – Nonpartisan

Kady Preston – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Moultrie Sullivan’s Island District 2

Trey Tezza – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board Moultrie Unincorporated District 2

Dana H. Krause – Nonpartisan

Robin Gore Moses – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St Andrews District 10

Radia L. Baxter – Nonpartisan

Joy Brown – Nonpartisan

Janie Daniels – Nonpartisan

Elvin L. Speights Sr. – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St James Santee District 1

Thomas L. Colleton Jr. – Nonpartisan

Chayann Simpson – Nonpartisan

Marie Snyder-Facine – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St Johns District 9

Joseph P. Antol – Nonpartisan

Pat Cline – Nonpartisan

Gertie S. Ford – Nonpartisan

Leon S. Green – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Constituent School Board St Pauls District 23

Blanche Bowens – Nonpartisan

Marvin Lamar Bowens – Nonpartisan

Tiffany C. Deas-Smalls – Nonpartisan

Althea V. Hamilton-Gibbs – Nonpartisan

Josephine G. Matthews – Nonpartisan

Richmond Truesdale – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Coroner

Herbert S. Fielding – Democratic

Bobbi Jo O’Neal – Republican

Charleston County County Council District, 03

Joe McKeown – Republican

Rob Wehrman – Democratic

Charleston County County Council District, 04

Henry E. Darby – Democratic – Unopposed

Charleston County County Council District, 06

Melissa Couture – Libertarian

Darryl Ray Griffin – Republican

Kylon Jerome Middleton – Democratic

Charleston County County Council District, 07

Brantley Moody – Republican

Sean R. Thornton – Libertarian

Charleston County Sheriff

Al Cannon – Republican

Kristin R. Graziano – Democratic

Charleston County Soil and Water District Commission

Joseph Kelley Bowers III – Nonpartisan

John H. Smoak – Nonpartisan

Charleston County Treasurer

Mary Tinkler – Democratic – Unopposed

James Island Public Service District

Leonard Blank – Nonpartisan

Brenda H. Grant – Nonpartisan

Ronald Ladson – Nonpartisan

Susan Milliken – Nonpartisan

Eugene Platt – Nonpartisan

Kathy Woolsey – Nonpartisan

St Andrews Public Service District Section 1

Christopher W. Perot – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

St Andrews Public Service District Section 2

P. John DeStefano – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Berkeley County Auditor

Janet Brown Jurosko – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County Council, District 1

Dan Owens – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County Council, District 2

Josh Whitley – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County Council, District 3

Phillip Obie II – Republican – Unopposed

Berkeley County School Board, District 1

Michael Ramsey – Nonpartisan

Brent Stone – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 3

Elaine Barnett – Nonpartisan

Laura Kelly – Nonpartisan

Sean McCawley – Nonpartisan

Crystal S Wigfall – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 5

David W Barrow – Nonpartisan

Joshua Hollington – Nonpartisan

Gerald Stinson – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 7

Yvonne M Bradley – Nonpartisan

Kelly Marone – Nonpartisan

Ralph Prioleau Jr – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County School Board, District 9

Michael Bagley – Nonpartisan

Ann Conder – Nonpartisan

Kirstin Tanner – Nonpartisan

Berkeley County Soil and Water District Commission

Lynn B Curtis II – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Berkeley County Treasurer

Carolyn M Umphlett – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Auditor

J J Messervy – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Clerk of Court

Cheryl Graham – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Coroner

Paul J Brouthers – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Council District, 04

Todd Friddle – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Council District, 05

Eddie Crosby – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Council District, 06

Bill Hearn – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Probate Judge

Mary Blunt – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County Register of Deeds

Margaret L Bailey – Republican – Unopposed

Dorchester County School Board District, 02

Barbara Crosby – Nonpartisan

Chris Digby – Nonpartisan

Evan Guthrie – Nonpartisan

Brooks Moore – Nonpartisan

Louis Smith – Nonpartisan

Frankie Staropoli – Nonpartisan

Lisa H Tupper – Nonpartisan

James Weaver – Nonpartisan

Ashley Wimberly – Nonpartisan

Dorchester School Board District, 41

James L Hodges – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Dorchester County School Board District, 42

Ken Jenkins – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Dorchester County School Board District, 43

Tony Folk – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Dorchester County Sheriff

LC Knight – Republican

Trumaine Moorer – Democratic

Dorchester County Soil and Water District Commission

Robert S “Bobby” Long – Nonpartisan

Dorchester County Treasurer

Cindy L Chitty – Republican – Unopposed

Colleton County Clerk of Court

Debra Bright – Democratic

Becky H Hill – Republican

Colleton County Coroner

Richard Harvey – Republican

Miguel Koger – Democratic

Colleton County Council District, 23 East

Phillip M Taylor Sr – Democratic – Unopposed

Colleton County Council District, 45 West

Joe Flowers – Republican

Sabrina L W Johnson – Democratic

Colleton County School Board District, 01

Tyeesha Aiken – Nonpartisan

Charles M Murdaugh – Nonpartisan

Colleton County School Board District, 03

Sharon Hazel Witkin – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Colleton County School Board District, 05

JD Davis – Nonpartisan

Mary T Jones – Nonpartisan

P A Pournelle III – Nonpartisan

Colleton County School Board District, 07

Patricia Simmons – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Colleton County Sheriff

Alyssa Bodison – Democratic

Buddy Hill – Republican

Colleton County Soil and Water District Commission

Joshua B Jones – Nonpartisan – Unopposed

Watershed Conservation District, Willow Swamp