DES MOINES, IOWA (WCBD)- Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis squared off Wednesday night in their first one-on-one matchup ahead of the first Republican presidential contest.

The primetime debate, hosted by CNN, was an opportunity for both candidates to make their final pitch to Iowans, just five days before the Republican caucuses.

The pair have been locked in a tight battle for second place in both Iowa polls and nationally. A Decision Desk HQ/The Hill aggregate of polls puts Trump at 52.3 percent support in Iowa, followed by DeSantis at 17.5 percent and Haley at 16.9 percent.

In a surprise move, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced he was ending his 2024 presidential bid just hours before Haley and DeSantis faced off at Drake University.

The GOP rivals have sharpened their attacks on each other in recent weeks, which quickly spilled over to the debate stage.

The night opened with Haley and DeSantis accusing each other of lying about the other’s record. Haley directed viewers to a website where she said his claims were being fact-checked, a call she repeated throughout the two-hour event.

In turn, DeSantis said Haley has a habit of denying statements that she has made in the past.

“Well, one good rule of thumb, if she says she never said something, that definitely means she said it,” he said.

The accusations of lying and quick quips continued throughout the debate as the two sparred on foreign policy, education, immigration, and leadership.

“She says she’s always supported school choice and she’s failed to deliver,” DeSantis said. “She blames other people. Leadership is about getting things done. Stop making excuses.”

“If leadership is about getting things done, how did you blow through $150 million in your campaign and you were down in the polls,” Haley responded. “Why should we think you could manage or do anything in this country?”

“She’s focused on a lot of political process stuff, things that no voter cares about, and she couldn’t tell you why she failed to deliver school choice to people in her state after she promised it,” DeSantis replied.

Later, DeSantis accused Haley of being too liberal and painted her as a candidate who is beholden to donors and special interests.

“We know Haley will cave to the woke mob every single time,” he said, referencing Haley inviting Disney to move to South Carolina amid ongoing tensions between the company and the Florida governor.

For her part, Haley knocked DeSantis for espousing support for Israel while campaigning in Iowa with the “most anti-Israel Republican”, referring to Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie. Massie was the sole House Republican to vote against a resolution condeming antisemitism on university campuses last month.

“It’s really rich that Ron is going to act like he suddenly cares for Israel when he brought the person to Iowa that is the most anti-Israel Republican in the state, the person that went and voted against Israel’s right to exist in Congress, the person that voted with ‘The Squad’ against antisemitism on college campuses,” Haley said. “If that’s your friend, I’d hate to see who the rest of your friends are.”

“That’s just cheap garbage,” DeSantis shot back.

That was not the only time the candidates jabbed at each other over foreign policy.

When asked by moderator Dana Bash whether she believes DeSantis shares her committment to a Ukrainian victory in their war with Russia, Haley said, “nobody knows what he believes.”

“When President Obama was in office, he supported foreign aid to Ukraine. Now he’s copying Trump and trying to act like he doesn’t want to support Ukraine,” she said.

She went on to say that while she does not support sending more money to Ukraine or putting troops on the ground, it is essential for the U.S. to support Ukraine in order to curb Russian aggression in the region.

“This is about preventing war,” Haley asserted.

DeSantis offered a contrasting position, saying “we need to find a way to end this” and arguing that China is the bigger threat.

He also criticized Haley’s stance as the “U.N. way of thinking.” Haley served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations for two years in the Trump administration.

“This is the U.N. way of thinking that we’re somehow globalist and we have unlimited resources to do it,” DeSantis said. “Here’s the problem: You can take the ambassador out of the United Nations but you can’t take the United Nations out of the ambassador.”

Although the candidates worked to position themselves as better alternatives to Trump, they spent more time attacking each other than targeting the GOP frontrunner.

As with the previous four presidential debates, Trump skipped Wednesday’s debate and instead opted to appear in a Fox News town hall nearby. His absence, however, did not go unoticed by the candidates on stage.

The candidates did, however, criticize the former president for not showing up and called on him to defend his record to voters.

“I wish Donald Trump was up here on this stage,” Haley said. “He’s the one that I’m running against. He’s the one that I wish would be here.”

“Donald Trump should be on this stage,” DeSantis said. “He needs to explain why he didn’t build the wall and why he added $7.8 trillion to the debt. Every candidate needs to earn your vote. Nobody is entitled to your vote and he comes in here every now and then and does his spiel and then he leaves.”

Vivek Ramaswamy did not meet the stricter polling requiremetns to qualify for the debate stage and held his own counterprogramming event on X (formerly Twitter).