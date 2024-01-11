COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- State Sen. Dick Harpootlian (D-Richland) announced Thursday that he is seeking another term in office.

Harpootlian, who has gained national attention as convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s defense attorney, is running for re-election in Senate District 26.

“I’ve challenged the status quo and changed the way business is done at the State House,” Harpootlian wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “I’ve asked hard questions and didn’t accept a system that doesn’t work for the people of my district.”

The announcement comes just one day after the current longest-serving state senator in the U.S., Democratic Rep. Nikki Setzler, said he would not run for office again.

Setzler and Harpootlian were put into the same district, which covers parts of Richland, Lexington, and Calhoun counties, as a result of redistricting after the 2020 census.

Harpootlian won a seat in the Senate in a special election in 2018 and then went on to win a full term in 2020.