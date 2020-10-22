Harrison: Record $57M haul in US Senate race has been spent

Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison speaks to reporters after a drive-in campaign rally on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Jaime Harrison raised a record-shattering $57 million last quarter in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, but the South Carolina Democrat says the cash is already spent.

Harrison’s financial haul in the third quarter was the most ever brought in by a Senate candidate in a quarterly fundraising period and came as other Democratic Senate challengers raked in eye-popping cash against Republican incumbents.

Harrison’s campaign says their record-breaking fundraising “woke up the Republican Giant,” with GOP groups spending $43 million in South Carolina over the past eight weeks.

Next week, Harrison’s campaign said they have booked about $4 million in television advertising in South Carolina.

Republicans, including the Senate Leadership Fund, have reserved $11 million in ad time.