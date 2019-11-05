What you need to know about the new voting machines when casting your ballot

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday’s election is the first time the state will use brand new voting machines. This year, you must submit electronic and paper ballots.

The State Election Commission implemented these new machines just months ago. This is the first election Charleston County will use the new machines.

The step by step process is simple. If you have any questions throughout the process, there will be plenty of poll workers at each location waiting to help.

The check-in process is the same as years past. Once you check-in, that’s when you’ll receive your ballot. You then have to take that ballot over to a voting machine.

“Once you place that ballot into the machine, you will vote on the machine, just like you have in the past in Charleston County,” Director of Elections for Charleston County, Joseph Debney said. “You’ll print the ballot out and then you have to take it to the scanner before you exit the location and get your ‘I Voted’ sticker.”

Because today is the first time voters will use these machines, Debney asks that voters be patient.

“The only thing we would ask is voters… It’s a new process for you, it’s a new process for us, we’ll be taking just a little bit slower just to make sure everything goes well.”

Every polling location in the state of South Carolina is open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., your vote will be counted.

If you have any questions, head to https://vote.charlestoncounty.org/ for more information on polling locations, what forms of identification are valid, and more.