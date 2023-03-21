HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- John Dunmyer, III has announced that he will seek another term as mayor of Hollywood.

Dunmyer was elected in 2019 after defeating incumbent mayor Jackie Heyward.

“Being a native of Hollywood and coming from a family with deep roots in Hollywood, it has been the honor of a lifetime serving as your Mayor the past four years,” Dunmyser said in a statement. “Serving on the Town Council for twenty years and being homegrown has allowed my values in the Mayor’s office to align with the values of our beloved community.”

The mayor added that he was “proud of the work we’ve done,” highlighting various projects including sewer system improvements, the completion of the West County Aquatic Center, and the dedication of a garden memorializing the victims of the Emanuel AME church shooting.

“I look forward to continuing the work of creating a town that is representative of the people who inhabit it and one that creates dignity and pride in this part of Charleston County,” he continued.

The election will be held on June 6.