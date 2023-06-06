HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Hollywood voted in a new mayor and several new town council members Tuesday.

Preliminary election results show former state representative Chardale Murray as the winner of the mayor’s race with 468 votes.

Incumbent John Dunmyer III came in second with 308 votes and Althea Salters came in third with 74 votes.

Three town council seats were up for grabs in the election and are expected to be filled as follows:

Handy Miles Jr. (589 votes)

Michelle Heyward-Dunmeyer (566 votes)

Alexander Porter (485 votes)

A fourth candidate, Andy Reed, received 317 votes.