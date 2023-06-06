HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD)- On Tuesday, people living in Hollywood, S.C. will pick a new slate of elected officials to lead the town.

The mayor’s office and three town council seats are up for grabs during the general election scheduled for June 6.

Incumbent John Dunmyer III — who is seeking his second term as mayor — is being challenged by former state representative Chardale Murray and current Mayor Pro Tem Althea Salters.

Current councilmembers Michelle Heyward-Dunmeyer and Handy Miles Jr. are running to keep their seats on the town council, facing challenges from newcomers Alexander Porter and Andy Reed.

Voters will have the option to choose one candidate for mayor and up to three candidates for town council.

Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Click here to find your polling location and or to see a sample ballot.

Hollywood is located in Charleston County and has a population of 5,479, according to the most recently available U.S. census data.