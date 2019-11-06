Horry County Annexation passes in Tuesday’s election

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 200 properties currently in Georgetown County are moving to Horry County.

Those residents overwhelmingly voted “yes” for Horry County to annex the land.

Earlier this year, Governor Henry McMaster made an executive order calling for a referendum on the issue to be added to the November ballot. Those that live in the affected area will be able to vote on which county they want to live in.

It came after a mistake, uncovered in 2018, led to people learning they actually live in Georgetown County – even though they thought they lived in Horry County for years.