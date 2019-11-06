Live Now
Watch our livestream of News 2 Midday

Horry County Annexation passes in Tuesday’s election

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 200 properties currently in Georgetown County are moving to Horry County.

Those residents overwhelmingly voted “yes” for Horry County to annex the land.

Earlier this year, Governor Henry McMaster made an executive order calling for a referendum on the issue to be added to the November ballot. Those that live in the affected area will be able to vote on which county they want to live in.

It came after a mistake, uncovered in 2018, led to people learning they actually live in Georgetown County – even though they thought they lived in Horry County for years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge Entry

TRENDING HEADLINES

Community Calendar