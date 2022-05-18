COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster recently signed into law legislation enabling early voting and changing the absentee voting process. The changes will be in effect during the upcoming June primaries.

The State Election Commission is working to ensure residents are aware of the changes ahead of the primaries, especially those who plan to vote early or absentee.

The following updates courtesy of SCVotes highlight the most important changes that voters should be aware of.

For early voters:

Any voter can visit an early-voting location in their county and vote like they would at their polling place on Election Day.

Early-voting for June Primaries: Period: Tuesday, May 31 – Friday, June 10. Closed Saturday and Sunday, June 4 – 5. Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Locations: All County Voter Registration and Elections Offices. Counties may establish up to seven total locations. Any additional locations will be determined by the counties no later than May 24 and posted to scVOTES.gov.

Early-voting for June Runoffs: Period: Wednesday, June 22 – Friday, June 24. Hours and Locations: Same as Primaries.

Photo ID is required to vote at an early voting location.

For absentee voters: