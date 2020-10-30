How to get free or discounted rides to the polls on election day

Voters line up outside to cast ballots in the general election at the Henrico County general registrar’s office in Henrico County, Va., Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, on the first day of the state’s 45-day early voting period. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – If you are making last minute plans to vote on Tuesday, don’t let access to transportation stand in your way!

Many organizations are teaming up to mobilize voters on November 3.

Here are some options in the Lowcountry:

Lyft:

The nonprofit organization Plus1Vote will sponsor Lyft rides (up to $20 round trip) to the polls for South Carolina voters on election day.

Riders can enter the promocode “Plus1VoteSC” at checkout.

The code is good for $10 each way, and is only valid on November 3. \

CARTA:

On election day, all routes will be fare-free. Riders can also use this interactive map to view polling locations by route.

Additionally, CARTA is offering anyone with an “I Voted” sticker a free ride through November 2.

Uber:

Uber is offering 50% off rides to the polls, up to $14 ($7 each way). They have also teamed up with Pizza to the Polls and deployed 250 food trucks across the nation to provide free food to voters at polling places.

Holy City Spokes

Holy City Spokes will offer free bike rides on election day as part of #RollToThePolls.

Voters can use the Social Bicycles (SoBi) app to find bikes nearby, and use the promocode VOTE2020.