How to see if your absentee ballot was received

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A record number of absentee ballots are expected across South Carolina for Tuesday’s primary election.

State lawmakers passed legislation that expanded absentee voting options because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Voters were encouraged to select the current state of emergency as an option for their application.

Many voters fear a lack of social distancing at their polling location or the possibility of encountering someone who may be carrying the virus.

“I had concerns about voters not being able to engage in social distancing at the polls that’s number one and number two there were concerns about poll workers who are generally more elderly,” said Senator Chip Campsen.

More than 120,000 mail in absentee ballots have been cast statewide for the June primary.

If you cast an absentee ballot, you can check the status and make sure it was received by visiting scvotes.org, or clicking here, and check your information.