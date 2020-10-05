Hundreds line up to cast an in-person absentee ballot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In-person absentee voting is now open across South Carolina.

A steady stream of voters could be seen throughout the day at the North Charleston Coliseum. Many who showed up say this election is far too important not to get out and vote.

“Well, to me, October 5th is probably one of the most important days this year,” said Cathy Hughes, who was one of hundreds that showed up to vote early on Monday.

“Turnout is wonderful,” she said. “I thought I was going to have a hard time to vote today, but it’s very easy and very organized.”

Absentee voting locations: BERKELEY COUNTY | CHARLESTON COUNTY | DORCHESTER COUNTY

“I decided to get out and vote today in case I end up getting COVID and dying before the election,” said David Halsey.

Some voters said they were through the line in about a half hour.

“I wanted to get this out of my way, and at the same time, let me voice be heard,” said James Johnson.

There were lines for in-person voting and for drive-up voting at the Coliseum.

“My mom watching the news in Chicago was watching MSNBC; she called me this morning to tell me that they were reporting from the Coliseum or here in North Charleston. She told me to get out and vote,” said Ilana Olken.

Joseph Debney, Charleston County’s Director of Elections, said 865 people had already voted at the coliseum by 2:30 p.m. He believes they might actually break the record from the 2016 election at the North Charleston location for the entire week of in person absentee voting. Only 1,063 voters voted that week. Monday’s in-person absentee closes at 5:00 p.m. It will take place each weekday from