MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Tuesday marked a big night for incumbent candidates in several races across the state.

Gov. Henry McMaster could be on a path to history. After winning a full second term as South Carolina’s governor, it would make him the state’s longest-serving since he was sworn into office after then-governor Nikki Haley was tapped by then-President Donald Trump to serve as Ambassador to the United Nations.

During his concession speech Tuesday night, former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham focused on thanking his supporters and said it had been an honor to carry his campaign messages across the state in the race for South Carolina governor.

Cunningham said his motivation for running to lead the state was his four-year-old son, Boone, and wanted to bring fresh ideas as governor.

U.S. Senator Tim Scott was reelected for what he said will be his last term in that office — likely because he has a higher office in his sights. Scott beat Democratic state Rep. Krystle Matthews for a second full term. There have been some rumors that Scott is eyeing a presidential bid.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace kept her seat from challenger Dr. Annie Andrews in the 1st Congressional District and Congressman James Clyburn staved off a win from his Republican opponent Duke Buckner for the 6th Congressional District.

Meanwhile, Trump-backed Russell Fry was elected to serve South Carolina’s 7th Congressional District which comes after defeating fellow Republican Tom Rice in the June primary. Rice voted in favor of impeachment against former President Donald Trump over the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riots.

Unsurprisingly, Alan Wilson was reelection as South Carolina’s Attorney General. He ran unopposed.

And Ellen Weaver — despite over controversy about how she obtained a Master’s degree as required by state law — was elected to serve as Superintendent of Education over teacher veteran Lisa Ellis.

“I am just overwhelmed and humbled by the trust that has been placed in me by the voters of this state to serve as your next superintendent of education,” said Weaver when speaking with supporters Tuesday night.

Back at home, Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib will serve another term as he works on a mission to bring new businesses to the city, defeating retired Navy commander Mike Delaney.

And State Rep. JA Moore will keep his seat serving House District 15, Gilda Gobb-Hunter will continue serving House District 95, and Spencer Wetmore keeps her seat in House District 115.

Longtime Charleston County Probate Judge Irv Condon defeated Democrat Tamara Curry and Johnny Cribb will continue as Berkeley County supervisor.

For a full look at all state and local race results, please click here.