Incumbent Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie wins second term

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Will Haynie has been elected to serve a second term as mayor of Mount Pleasant.

He pulled 9,222 votes while his opponent Kathy Landing earned 6,414 votes. Brandon Armstrong pulled 220 votes.

Haynie was first elected as Mayor in 2017 after serving on Mount Pleasant Town Council for two years.

During his tenure as mayor, Haynie prided himself on curtailing growth and maintaining the quality of life for Mount Pleasant residents. He said that in his upcoming term, he plans to focus on keeping Mount Pleasant suburban and addressing the needs of the people, the economy, and the environment.

Haynie has lived in Mount Pleasant for most of his life, moving here with his family in 1966. Haynie spent his early years in the Old Village, going to kindergarten at First Presbyterian Church.

After briefly moving away for high school, he returned to attend college at The Citadel.

Haynie and his wife, Suzette, have four children.