ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates running for a seat on Isle of Palms City Council will meet in a forum Thursday night.

Island residents who are registered voters are invited to attend the candidate forum, which will take place at the Citadel Beach Club. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is expected to last a little over an hour.

Those attending can bring questions for the candidates; however, you are encouraged to arrive early and get a seat to submit your questions.

The following candidates have filed for the 2023 municipal election:

Scott Pierce

Brian J. Duffy

Elizabeth Campsen

Tim Ahmuty

Jimmy Ward

Rusty Streetman

Ashley Carroll

Kevin Popson

All candidates will receive the same questions and amount of time. News 2 will also stream the forum in this story.