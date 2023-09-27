ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Candidates running for a seat on Isle of Palms City Council will meet in a forum Thursday night.
Island residents who are registered voters are invited to attend the candidate forum, which will take place at the Citadel Beach Club. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. for a meet-and-greet. The event will begin at 6:00 p.m. and is expected to last a little over an hour.
Those attending can bring questions for the candidates; however, you are encouraged to arrive early and get a seat to submit your questions.
The following candidates have filed for the 2023 municipal election:
- Scott Pierce
- Brian J. Duffy
- Elizabeth Campsen
- Tim Ahmuty
- Jimmy Ward
- Rusty Streetman
- Ashley Carroll
- Kevin Popson
All candidates will receive the same questions and amount of time. News 2 will also stream the forum in this story.