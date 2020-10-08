Jaime Harrison calls on Sen. Lindsey Graham to take COVID-19 test ahead of Friday’s debate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senate candidate Jaime Harrison (D-SC) is calling on incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) to take a COVID-19 test ahead of their debate Friday night.

It comes as President Trump, several members of his administration, White House staffers, and members of the Republican party have tested positive for the virus recently.

Upon news of President Trump’s diagnosis, Sen. Graham said on Twitter that he also tested for the virus out of an abundance of caution on October 2nd and said he was informed the test was negative.

“We need to take the threat of this pandemic seriously, and the people of South Carolina understand that. With even the President of the United States personally affected, it’s time for every leader to put people before political campaigning,” said Harrison in a news release Thursday.

Moderators and panelists for the Nexstar Media Group and SC Chamber of Commerce debate, which is scheduled to air Friday night at 7:00 p.m., have agreed to take a COVID-19 test including Harrison.

“Sen. Graham should follow the example of Vice President Mike Pence, and follow his own precedent from the last debate, and take a COVID test,” said Harrison.

The Democratic candidate believes the debate can be held safely. “But if Sen. Graham will not take a coronavirus test, I cannot responsibly debate in person tomorrow night and allow politics to put my family, my campaign staff, Sen. Graham’s staff, and members of the media at unnecessary risk.”

News 2 has reached out to Sen. Graham’s campaign for comment. We are waiting to hear back.