Jaime Harrison challenges Lindsey Graham to series of four debates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Jaime Harrison, the Democratic candidate who is running for Lindsey Graham’s U.S. Senate seat in South Carolina, has challenged the incumbent Senator to a series of debates.

Graham defeated three of his Republican challengers during Tuesday’s primary and will square off against Harrison during the general election in November.

Harrison sent a letter to Sen. Graham on Wednesday challenging him to four debates between now and Election Day.

In the letter, Harrison congratulated Graham on his primary victory and emphasized the importance of voters hearing directly from the two candidates on the urgent issues facing South Carolina families.

He also required one of the four debates be held at one of the state’s several historically black colleges or universities.

“While we may disagree on many issues, I am sure we can agree that Palmetto State voters deserve to hear where we each stand on the vital questions facing South Carolina and the country,” Harrison wrote in his letter. “We have to rescue our economy from the turmoil caused by coronavirus, prepare our children for the future, and keep our country safe.”

He went on to say, “In the past, you have debated your opponents, and as we face difficult times, debates continue to be an essential part of the democratic process. All South Carolinians deserve the opportunity to hear from their candidates for U.S. Senate.”

There is no word when or if Sen. Graham will accept the challenge.