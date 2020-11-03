Jaime Harrison makes last-minute push for votes on Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Jaime Harrison is challenging incumbent U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham in a hotly contested race, which has broken records in election fundraising.

Harrison is expected to make an appearance at his watch party in Columbia later Tuesday night.

He spent much of the morning at polling locations in the state capital before heading to the Florence area to meet with voters there.

The Democratic candidate said he believes higher voter turnout could be good news for his campaign but noted that he is cautiously optimist on this Election Day.

He said money was key to being competitive. Originally, he hoped to raise $10 million, but raised well over $100 million for this campaign.

“I’ve been consistent in my message from day one. You know, Senator Graham, instead of talking about his record, he’s been trying to scare people. It’s almost like ‘oh, the sky is falling, the sky is falling, and an acorn hit him in the head. If Jaime Harrison gets election, oh, God, Chaos.’ I mean, come on. Drop the drama, this is not drama class,” said Harrison.

Harrison is scheduled to speak around 8:00 p.m. But of course, that could change once more information is available after the polls close at 7:00 p.m.