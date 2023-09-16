CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC) endorsed Deon Tedder for State Senate on Saturday as Tedder vies for Senate District 42.

“Deon Tedder is a fighter. He has fought for us in the State House, and he’ll fight for us in the State Senate. He is the candidate who has the passion to make a difference. I urge you to vote for Deon Tedder in the runoff on September 19th,” Congressman Clyburn said.

On September 19, State Representatives Wendell Gilliard and Deon Tedder will head to a runoff following the Democratic primary for Senate District 42.

The special election comes after former State Senator Marlon Kimpson left the office for a role in President Joe Biden’s administration to serve on the Advisory Committee for Trade Policy and Negotiations.

Kimpson announced his support for Tedder in July.

The endorsement from Congressman Clyburn comes just days before the runoff election on September 19.

“I’m humbled and honored to have the support of a great statesman,” Tedder said.

You can check your voter registration online to find out if you are in District 42 and to find your polling location.