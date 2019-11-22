Joe Biden speaks to voters at town hall in the Upstate

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – Joe Biden spoke to voters at a town hall meeting at Lander University Thursday. According to his campaign, 825 people attended the event.

“I’m here to earn your support,” Biden said. “Where I come from…you know, my dad used to say half of winning is showing up.”

Many voters 7News spoke with said they hadn’t made up their minds on voting for Biden yet.

“My decision on Biden is not really full right now but we’ll see what happens,” said Lander University student Damion Moragne.

Voters have different priorities going into the election.

“Seniors with their medication…some of us cannot afford it,” said Mashaura Mufuka, who is a retired nurse living in Greenwood.

“I’m really into the education stuff as a future teacher,” said Lander University student Alayna Harding.

Biden spoke about his desire to improve education and pay teachers more, as well as expand pre-k education. He also said he would make low interest loans available to African American entrepreneurs, institute a tax credit to help parents pay for childcare, fight climate change, and halt family separation and the deportation of undocumented people, except for those who had committed felonies. Protesters interrupted that portion of the town hall, chanting a demand to end all deportations.

Biden said he feels that the United States is at a critical juncture, and he wants voters to entrust him with its future.

“I think we’re in a battle for the soul of America,” Biden said. “I think what’s happening today in this country is contrary to almost everything we stand for as a people.”

The South Carolina primary is February 29.