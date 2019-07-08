Joe Bidens campaigns in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic Presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden campaigned in the Lowcountry over the weekend.

Biden spent the morning at Morris Brown AME Church where he was introduced by Reverend James A. Keeton, who said “things aren’t good right now” but “change is coming.”

The local pastor also said he believes that Biden would make a great president of the United States.

Later in the afternoon, the 2020 presidential hopeful spoke at a town hall event to a crowd of more than 700 inside the International Longshoremen’s Association along with State Senator Marlon Kimpson.

“I have a vision for the country that I doubt is much different than yours,” he said. “But I think there is a clear way to get there.”

Biden said he believes in rebuilding the middle class through things like affordable healthcare, tax credits for universal pre-kindergarten, and increasing the minimum wage.

“We’ve got to rebuild middle class and that means bringing everybody along. There is no reason why anybody has to be left behind – we can’t afford it.”

He said he’s fighting for education reform through investing more funds for title one schools and increasing the presence of minority teachers in the school systems.

Senator Kamala Harris and New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio also campaigned in the state this weekend. Author and activist Marianne Williamson will visit the state and the Lowcountry next week.