Joe Cunningham to begin 46-county campaign tour in Charleston on Wednesday

Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham speaks to the media and supporters during his Election Night partyTuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. Cunningham is running for South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham will kick off his recently announced gubernatorial campaign with an event in Charleston on Wednesday.

It begins a 46-county tour where Cunningham will outline his vision for South Carolina.

Cunningham announced his intention to run for South Carolina Governor on Monday and has raised $400,000 within the first 48-hours, according to his campaign.

“The grassroots support for our campaign so far is incredibly humbling,” said Cunningham. “But we’ve got more work to do. We shocked the world in 2018 and we’re going to do it again in 2022.”

Cunningham was elected to represent South Carolina’s First Congressional District in 2018 after defeating Republican Katie Arrington – he served one term before losing a re-election bid against State Rep. Nancy Mace in 2020.

Since then, Cunningham has launched a podcast, ‘Joint Resolution,’ and has been appearing at events across the state.

His tour kick-off event will take place at Tradesman Brewing Company on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. where he is expected to deliver a campaign speech and speak with the media.

The event will be held outdoors, and face masks are strongly encouraged.

If Cunningham wins the Democratic party’s nomination, he will face incumbent Governor Henry McMaster in 2022.