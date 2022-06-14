CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former U.S. Representative Joe Cunningham (D) will face incumbent Henry McMaster (R) in November’s race for South Carolina’s next governor.

Cunningham beat opponents State Senator Mia McLeod, Carlton Boyd, Calvin McMillan, and William Williams.

Cunningham previously served one term as the U.S. Representative for South Carolina’s First Congressional District before losing the seat to Republican Nancy Mace in 2021.

After taking a brief break from politics, Cunningham announced his candidacy for governor, running on a platform promising progressive-leaning solutions to some timely issues facing South Carolina and the nation.

Cunningham has long argued that McMaster’s leadership is outdated. If elected, he hopes to decriminalize marijuana, protect women’s rights to choice, introduce gun safety reforms, and focus on combatting climate change, among other issues.