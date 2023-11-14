CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The two candidates hoping to lead the City of Charleston into the future will meet during a live televised debate Thursday night on News 2.

Incumbent Mayor John Tecklenburg and challenger William Cogswell were forced into a runoff election after none of the candidates earned at least 50% of the vote during the Nov. 7 municipal election.

Results from the South Carolina Election Commission show Cogswell with 36 percent of the vote (11,164) and Tecklenburg with 32 percent (9,936).

The remainder of the vote was split between four challengers — Mika Gadsden, Debra Gammons, Clay Middleton, and Peter Shahid.

The runoff debate, hosted by News 2 anchor Brendan Clark, will be moderated by News 2 anchors Carolyn Murray and Riley Benson, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current issues impacting the city such as flooding, crime, and development.

Brendan Clark will then host a post-debate special, breaking down the candidates’ reactions, live on counton2.com.

The one-hour debate will air live on News 2 this Thursday, November 16 at 8:00 p.m.

Voters will head to the polls to vote in the runoff election on November 21st.