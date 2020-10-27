Judge: SC cannot reject ballots due to mismatched signatures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge in South Carolina has ruled local election boards cannot reject voters’ ballots on the basis of mismatched signatures.

They must also review and reprocess previously rejected ballots for the upcoming general election.

The ruling Tuesday comes after a survey of all 46 county election boards found a handful of counties were engaging in signature matching without the knowledge or authority of the state election commission.

The commission has said the practice would be against state law.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month by voter outreach groups including the League of Women Voters.

As of noon Tuesday, 354,000 South Carolinians had voted absentee by mail.