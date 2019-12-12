Judge: South Carolina GOP can cancel its 2020 primary

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has upheld the South Carolina Republican Party’s decision not to hold a 2020 presidential primary.

The move has been taken by several states in erecting hurdles for the long-shot candidates challenging President Donald Trump.

In her order, released Wednesday, Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman wrote the law “does not give Plaintiffs a legal right to a presidential preference primary, and the Court will not substitute its own judgment for that of the General Assembly or the SCGOP.”

Earlier this year, former South Carolina congressman Bob Inglis sued state Republicans, saying the party’s decision deprives him and others “of the ability to vote for the candidate of their choice.”