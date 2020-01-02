Julian Castro drops out of 2020 presidential race

AUSTIN, Texas (WCBD, AP) — 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro has ended his campaign.

The former Housing and Urban Development Secretary said, “It’s with profound gratitude to all of our supporters that I suspend my campaign for president today,” in a Tweet Thursday morning.

His announcement Thursday comes as Castro failed to garner enough support or donations to make the recent Democratic presidential debates. The former San Antonio mayor languished around 1% in polls and lagged behind his 2020 rivals in fundraising.

“I’m so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together. I’m going to keep fighting for an America where everyone counts-I hope you’ll join me in that fight,” his Tweet went on to say.

Castro was the only Latino candidate in the field and one of the biggest voices on immigration. Elizabeth Warren joined his call to decriminalize illegal border crossings if Democrats retake the White House next year.

But Castro was often eclipsed by another Texan in the race, former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke, and another young mayor, Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana.