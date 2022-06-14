MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s First Congressional District Annie Andrews on Tuesday responded to incumbent Nancy Mace’s narrow win for the Republican candidacy.

In an interview with News 2, Andrews said that she is a different kind of candidate — one that she thinks the Lowcountry needs.

“I’m not a career politician,” Andrews said, “I’m not looking to go to Washington for a career. I want to go up there for a few terms, fix some problems that families in the Lowcountry are facing, and then come back and enjoy my life as a pediatrician and a mom.”

She said that the first problem she will focus on is voting rights. “The rest of what we’re doing doesn’t matter if we don’t preserve our democracy,” Andrews said.

Andrews also said that she plans to bring her experience as a pediatrician to Congress, fighting for stricter gun laws, access to medical care, and protecting the environment.

“I am a pediatrician … I’ve been serving this community in my role as a pediatrician at the children’s hospital for over a decade, and I look forward to bringing my fight for children and families to Congress.”

Regarding the upcoming battle against Mace, Andrews said she is ready to give SC-01 back to the voters.