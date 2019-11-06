Keith Summey claims victory in North Charleston’s race for mayor

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Incumbent Mayor Keith Summey is claiming victory in Tuesday night’s election while his opponent, John Singletary, says he will not concede just yet.

In a Facebook post late Tuesday evening, Summey said: “I’m speechless and I can’t thank you enough for allowing me to serve you for another term. This was your win North Charleston we did this together and we will MOVE FORWARD.”

The race for North Charleston’s mayoral seat was neck-and-neck between Summey and Singletary. With 63% of precincts reporting, Summey has received 47% of the vote.

Summey, who has held the office for 25 years, said he is ready to get to work.

“The issues that we have in most of our poorest neighborhoods are the environment that the children are being raised in. I’ve been working in the schools, our rec program, what have you- but we’ve got to get the parents contributing more to the quality of life for these kids.”

Other candidates in the race included Pastor Thomas Dixon, Floyd Dotter, and Ashley Peele – each promising to address the biggest issues facing North Charleston like improving Lowcountry rapid transit, the education system and community relationships with law enforcement.

Mayor Summey’s campaign raised nearly $85,000 in contributions as of October 10th but spent a little over $145,000 in the election cycle.

Challenger John Singletary currently has 34 percent of the vote. He said he does not plan on conceding in the race just yet and told News 2 there was voter suppression in Dorchester County.

“We’ve got documented evidence to show that, and it has been agreed upon with the municipalities… I mean with the county… that there has been some less than honest dealings when it came to allowing people to vote.”

We reached out to Dorchester County who said two voters were given the incorrect ballot style. However, they didn’t report it until after they were scanned and counted.

The county says it corrected the issue.