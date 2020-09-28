Lara Trump and Kamala Harris both visiting Raleigh Monday afternoon

NORTH CAROLINA (WCBD) – North Carolina will get visits this week from both President Trump’s campaign advisor, Lara Trump, and Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris.

Lara Trump, the president’s daughter in law will visit NC-GOP Headquarters in Raleigh, NC this afternoon and a campaign rally in New Hill tonight.

She will also visit the GOP Headquarters in Wake and Orange counties Tuesday.

California Senator Kamala Harris will also visit North Carolina Monday.

Harris will be in Raleigh and is expected to address the president’s pick to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat and the future of the Affordable Care Act.

