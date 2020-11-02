Voters prepare for last day of absentee in-person voting ahead of Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Monday is the last day for voters in the Tricounty to cast their ballot absentee in-person ahead of Tuesday’s election.

Charleston County will have all four satellite locations open to voters Monday, looking to cast their ballot absentee.

Voters can still vote in-person absentee at the Charleston County Library on the peninsula, Seacost Church, or at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Monday’s hours will run from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. You can also drop off your absentee ballot at any of the locations.

Tuesday, you cannot drop off your ballot at your polling location. You will have to turn it in to the county’s voter registration office.

“On Election Day you cannot take it to your polling location, you can bring it here. We need it here by 7 pm. if you drop it off past 7 p.m. we cannot except it unfortunately,” said Joe Debney, Director of Elections for Charleston County.

When voting on Election Day, voters will be voting at the polling location that is on their voter registration card. Hours will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day.

As long as voters are in line by 7 p.m. on Tuesday, they will be able to cast their vote.