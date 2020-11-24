Latorie Lloyd Walker apparent winner in runoff race for Moncks Corner Town Council seat

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – A special election runoff was held Tuesday in the race for the remainder of Chadwick Sweatman’s Moncks Corner Town Council Term.

Sweatman resigned in August after backlash from a racist post he made on Facebook, which included an image of Hillary Clinton in blackface.

Mike Doty and Latorie Lloyd Walker faced off for the seat, with Walker ultimately taking nearly 53% of the votes.

A total of 598 votes were cast, with Doty receiving 282 and Walker receiving 316.

