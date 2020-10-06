Lawsuit calls for extension of South Carolina’s voter registration deadline due to the pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The opportunity to register to vote in the upcoming General Election has passed in South Carolina, but a new lawsuit is calling for an extension on that deadline.

The deadline to register in-person expired on October 2nd, and online registration ended on October 4th.

However, a lawsuit filed in South Carolina wants to give you more time to register to vote because of the pandemic.

A hearing is set for Tuesday in federal court. It argues that state election officials previously gave South Carolinians more time to vote due to things like hurricanes.

In-person absentee voting is also underway across the state. You can find satellite offices in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester Counties to help avoid waiting in long lines on November 3rd.

Absentee voting locations: BERKELEY COUNTY | CHARLESTON COUNTY | DORCHESTER COUNTY

If you decide to cast an absentee ballot by mail, you’ll need a witness signature. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that witness signatures are once-again required for all absentee by mail ballots ahead of the election.