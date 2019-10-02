Lawsuit filed over SC GOP’s decision to cancel presidential primary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A lawsuit has been filed against the South Carolina Republican Party after they canceled the February primary.

South Carolina GOP’s executive committee voted in early September to skip that presidential primary.

The move leaves an open path for President Trump to win all of South Carolina’s delegates without competition from candidates like former Governor Mark Sanford who plans to face off against Trump.

Sanford blasted the state’s GOP for canceling that primary and said he hopes to avoid a legal battle over that decision.

“Ultimately, we’ll look at all options on the table, but I’d like them to reverse this on their own without legal challenges or those kinds of things,” he said during an interview with News 2’s Brendan Clark. “I think we again ought to have a conversation as Republicans. I think people ought to make their voice heard on this.”

The lawsuit claims the party broke its own rule by not voting to cancel the primary during the GOP state convention back in March.

It was filed by two people who planned to vote in the now-canceled Republican primary.