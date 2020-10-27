Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison to face off in final debate before Election Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Just days before the General Election, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham and Democrat challenger Jaime Harrison will face-off in a final debate on Friday.

The U.S. Senate Debate, which was previously cancelled, has been rescheduled for Friday, October 30th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Columbia.

Recent polls show Graham and Harrison neck-and-neck heading into the November 3rd election, with record breaking funds pouring into both races.

Both participated in a debate back in early October. They were set to appear in a News 2/Nexstar Media debate, but it underwent a format change after Graham refused to take a COVID-19 test at the request of his opponent, Jaime Harrison.

SCETV’s Gavin Jackson and SC Public Radio’s Thelisha Eaddy will moderate the event.