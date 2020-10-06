Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison to meet in second debate on Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and opponent Jaime Harrison will face-off in a statewide debate focused on business, the economy, and COVID-19.

Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison is challenging incumbent Republican Lindsey Graham for his seat on the United States Senate during the General Election in November.

WCBD News 2 will co-host the debate along with sister Nexstar Broadcasting stations WSPA, WBTW, WSAV, WJBF, and the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce.

The debate is scheduled for Friday, October 9th from 7:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

News 2 will broadcast that debate on-air and online at counton2.com.

WCBD anchor Carolyn Murray and WSPA’s Gordon Dill will be on the panel, while WSPA anchor Amy Wood will moderate the event.

