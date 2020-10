NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) on Friday will make an appearance at the #FillTheSeat/GOTV rally, being held in the parking lot of the North Charleston Coliseum.

Graham will make a speech at the rally, which is set to begin at 1:00 p.m.

Following the rally, attendees can “participate in easy in-person absentee voting at the North Charleston Coliseum.”

Those attending the rally and/or voting at the location are required to wear masks.